The hair wig and extension industry in the US has become a multi-billion dollar business.

Celebrity involvement is the biggest driver of the growth.

Several famous actresses, television personalities and models have worn wigs to easily change their hairstyle.

It motives the consumers about buying and wearing someone else's hair.

However, as the industry is booming, artisans who make them by hand are a vanishing breed and there are only about 200 trained custom wigmakers left in the country today.

TRT World's Henry Morton has more.