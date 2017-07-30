Before Syria's civil war broke out in 2011, the country's largest city Aleppo was a busy commercial area and proud historic centre.

It was home to famous landmarks like the Baron Hotel.

Founded by an Armenian family in 1911, Baron Hotel played host to adventurers, writers, kings, aviators, Bedouin chiefs and presidents until war reached the city in 2012.

Located in western Aleppo, the hotel repeatedly took its share of destruction from the war.

"We were hit five times. Twice when my husband was alive on the balcony over there in the back and three times during Ramadan last year. It was very terrible days." Roubina Tashhisn, the owner of Baron's Hotel said.

Now the historic hotel, tired from years of battle is helping people reminisce more peaceful times.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.