POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Caeleb Dressel swims to share Michael Phelps' world record
American athlete Caeleb Dressel has heralded a new era in world swimming with a seven-medal haul at the world championships in Hungary and equalled the great Michael Phelps' feat of seven golds at a single world championships.
Caeleb Dressel swims to share Michael Phelps' world record
American Caeleb Remel Dressel celebrates after winning the men's 100m butterfly final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 29, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

Caeleb Dressel of the United States heralded a new era in world swimming when he equalled the great Michael Phelps' feat of seven golds at a single world championships as the 17th edition closed on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Dressel underlined his credentials as the world's fastest starter in breathtaking fashion at the Duna Arena when he broke away on the butterfly leg to give the US gold in the men's 4x100 metres medley relay.

Dressel had already won three individual golds and three relay titles in Budapest, and Sunday's addition allowed him to match his compatriot Phelps' tally from the 2007 championships in Melbourne.

He also helped the US to record their best-ever world championship haul, with 38 medals.

However the enormity of the Florida student's achievements had yet to fully sink in.

"I've never had it happen so I don't really know what to say," he told reporters. "I'm going to take a little break in Europe, go to Poland and Scotland and just enjoy myself.

"It was probably the most fun I've had in eight days. It was an absolute blast getting to do what I love."

Dressel's seven golds included three individual titles in the 50m, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, plus relay golds in the 4x100m freestyle, 4x100m mixed freestyle, 4x100m mixed medley and Sunday's 4x100m medley.

He became the first swimmer to claim three world golds in one session on Saturday by winning the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m freestyle titles in a jaw-dropping 98-minute spell.

"I'm very happy to be done, pretty tired," he said.

"Its been a good season, a good year, there are a lot more that goes into this than what people see in seven days."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us