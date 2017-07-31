WORLD
Communications director Scaramucci removed in new White House shakeup
The White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate".
Scaramucci had courted controversy with an expletive-laden attack on his colleagues -- then chief of staff Reince Priebus, who was forced out last week, and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon. / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

US President Donald Trump's communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is leaving the job after little over a week, the White House said on Monday, in the latest staff upheaval to hit the Republican's six-month-old presidency.

Days after Scaramucci launched a profanity-laced tirade against fellow aides, the New York Times and Politico reported on Monday that Trump removed him at the request of the new White House chief of staff, retired General John Kelly.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," the White House said in a statement.

"Mr Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

TRT World'sJon Brain has the latest from Washington.

Scaramucci's departure follows one of the rockiest weeks of Trump's presidency in which a major legislative effort - a healthcare overhaul - failed in Congress and both his spokesman and previous chief of staff left their jobs.

Scaramucci, a New York financier, had only been in the role since earlier this month.

Tensions in Trump's inner circle erupted last week when Scaramucci attacked then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, in obscene comments published in The New Yorker magazine.

Earlier on Monday, Trump swore in his new chief of staff, Kelly, who is expected to bring a more disciplined approach to running what has become a chaotic White House.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
