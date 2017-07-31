WORLD
Homelessness on the rise in Australia
Australia's economy has not had a recession for 26 years, and it is one of the world's richest countries, yet the number of homeless people is rising.
A man who says he has been homeless for over 30 years begs for money as he sits outside a branch of the ANZ Banking Group in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

Homelessness is on the rise in Australia, experts warn, with a growing number of people failing to benefit from the nation's stellar economy as it readies to mark a record 26 years without a recession.

Australia is one of the world's richest countries with a record-beating economy. But not everyone has benefited from the economic boom, which has seen property prices surge beyond the reach of many.

Experts warn that homelessness is on the rise, and the number of people seeking help is at never before seen levels.

TRT World's Kerry Alexandra has the details.

SOURCE:TRT World
