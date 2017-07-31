WORLD
Ex-Nusra front militants move from Lebanon to Syria in exchange deal
A deal between Lebanese Hezbollah and Al Qaeda-linked ex-Nusra Front includes the departure of all former Nusra militants from Lebanon's border region to Syria.
A still image taken from Hezbollah handout on July 31, 2017 shows buses that will transfer Nusra Front militants at an unidentified location at the Lebanese-Syrian border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

Preparations began on Monday for the transfer of militants and their relatives from Lebanon's border region to Syria in exchange for Hezbollah prisoners, a Hezbollah media unit said.

As part of a local ceasefire between Hezbollah and Nusra Front, also known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham, militants that took effect last week, about 9,000 people would leave for rebel territory in Syria on Monday, it said earlier.

The deal includes the departure of all Nusra militants from Lebanon's northeast border region around Arsal town, along with any civilians in nearby refugee camps who wish to leave. Nusra Front will release eight Hezbollah militants under the agreement.

The first stage of the ceasefire, brokered by a Lebanese internal security agency, took place on Sunday as the two sides exchanged the bodies of combatants killed in clashes between them.

"Buses that will transport Nusra Front militants and their families have started arriving in Jroud Arsal," the military media unit run by Lebanon's Hezbollah group said.

Hezbollah captured most of the barren, mountainous zone of Jroud Arsal last week in an offensive with the Syrian regime to drive the Nusra Front from their last foothold along the frontier.

SOURCE:TRT World
