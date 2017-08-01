The US has distributed new heavy weapons, Hummer trucks and jeeps to the YPG, its partner in northern Syria, to fight Daesh, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least 100 trucks carrying ammunition, arms and armoured vehicles have crossed the Iraqi border and entered the northern Syrian province of Al Hasakah, which is controlled by the YPG.

US President Donald Trump decided on May 9 to continue supplying weapons to the YPG to use against Daesh – just as his predecessor Barack Obama who initially started the program – did. This has caused ire in Ankara which sees the YPG as a threat to its national security.

The YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD, dominates the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and controls the majority of the area in northern Syria. Ankara considers the PYD to be the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

According to the Pentagon, the US military provides aid to several armed groups in Syria, including the YPG. The aid so far comprises 12,000 Kalashnikovs, 6,000 machine guns, 3,500 heavy machine guns, 3,000 RPG-7s and 1,000 American AT-4 or Russian SPG-9 anti-tank munitions.

The aid also includes 235 mortar guns of different calibres, 100 sniper rifles, 450 PV-7 night vision binoculars and 150 binoculars with infrared laser illuminators, the Pentagon said.