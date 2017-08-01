WORLD
2 MIN READ
US delivers more than 100 trucks filled with weapons to the YPG
Since the beginning of the fight against Daesh, the US has sent 909 trucks of heavy weaponry to the YPG
US delivers more than 100 trucks filled with weapons to the YPG
A US military demining vehicle is seen on the main road in Raqqa, Syria, July 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

The US has distributed new heavy weapons, Hummer trucks and jeeps to the YPG, its partner in northern Syria, to fight Daesh, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least 100 trucks carrying ammunition, arms and armoured vehicles have crossed the Iraqi border and entered the northern Syrian province of Al Hasakah, which is controlled by the YPG.

US President Donald Trump decided on May 9 to continue supplying weapons to the YPG to use against Daesh – just as his predecessor Barack Obama who initially started the program – did. This has caused ire in Ankara which sees the YPG as a threat to its national security.

The YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD, dominates the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and controls the majority of the area in northern Syria. Ankara considers the PYD to be the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

According to the Pentagon, the US military provides aid to several armed groups in Syria, including the YPG. The aid so far comprises 12,000 Kalashnikovs, 6,000 machine guns, 3,500 heavy machine guns, 3,000 RPG-7s and 1,000 American AT-4 or Russian SPG-9 anti-tank munitions.

The aid also includes 235 mortar guns of different calibres, 100 sniper rifles, 450 PV-7 night vision binoculars and 150 binoculars with infrared laser illuminators, the Pentagon said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us