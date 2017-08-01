WORLD
Iran says new US sanctions a breach of nuclear deal
Iran's government says it has agreed to measures in response to the US sanctions and would announce them soon.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani speaks during a news conference in Beirut. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

Iran believes new sanctions that the United States has imposed on it amount to a "hostile" breach of the nuclear deal it agreed in 2015 and has complained to a body that oversees the pact's implementation, a senior politician said on Tuesday.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by the United States, Russia, China and three European powers, Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of most sanctions.

However, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on six Iranian firms in late July for their role in the development of a ballistic missile programme, after Tehran launched a rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit.

The US Senate voted on the same day to impose new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. The sanctions in that bill also target Iran's missile programmes as well as alleged human rights abuses.

"Iran's JCPOA supervisory body assessed the new US sanctions and decided that they contradict parts of the nuclear deal," Ali Larijani, the speaker of Iran's parliament, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

"Iran has complained to the (JCPOA) Commission for the breach of the deal by America," he added, referring to the joint commission set up by the six world powers, Iran and the European Union to handle any complaints about the deal's implementation.

If the commission is unable to resolve a dispute, parties can take their grievances to the UN Security Council.

US President Donald Trump, who has called the agreement - negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama - "the worst deal ever" last week told Iran to adhere to the terms of the nuclear accord or face "big, big problems", although his administration has certified Iran as being in compliance with the it.

Iranian media said on Monday the government had agreed measures in response to the US sanctions and that President Hassan Rouhani would announce them soon to relevant ministries.

Iran has previously accused the US of defying the spirit of the nuclear deal or "showing bad faith", but has not taken any formal action against Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
