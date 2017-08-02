TÜRKİYE
Turkey appoints new armed forces commanders
The Supreme Military Council announced the decision to appoint new Turkish land, navy, and air force commanders.
Former Gendarmerie Commander Gen. Yasar Guler (L), Vice Adm. Adnan Ozbal (C), and Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz are named new army, navy and air force chiefs respectively / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

Turkey has replaced its land, naval and air force commanders, a presidential spokesperson announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Former Gendarmerie Commander General Yasar Guler has been appointed as the new land forces chief and Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal has been named the navy chief, said Ibrahim Kalin.

Also, General Hasan Kucukakyuz has been appointed as the Turkish air force chief, he added.

The decision came during a top military meeting chaired by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the Cankaya Palace in Ankara.

Two of these commanders were among Turkish military officers taken hostage by the putschists during the July 15 failed coup which the government blames on Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

During the biannual Supreme Military Council (YAS) meeting, appointments and retirements of high-ranking staff officers and generals, as well as the removal of military personnel. were discussed.

The National Defense Ministry said in a statement earlier in the day that six generals and admirals were promoted as of August 30.

Also, 61 colonels were promoted to the rank of generals and admirals, it added.

The terms of eight generals were extended by one year while a total of 168 colonels were given two-year extensions.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
