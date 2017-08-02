An Arianespace rocket on Tuesday launched from Kourou in French Guiana with two satellites on board.

The launch took place at 10:58:33 pm (local time in Kourou) from the Guiana Space Center (CSG), Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

One satellite was for the Italian military while the other was a joint French-Israeli project to study earth's vegetation.

Two satellites, including one dedicated to monitoring the effects of climate change on vegetation were successfully launched into orbit late Tuesday, launch company Arianespace said.

The Vegetation and Environment monitoring on a New Micro Satellite – or Venus – is a joint effort between France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) and Israel's space agency.

Venus will photograph 110 specific sites across the world every two days for two-and-a-half years, charting the impact of climate change on ecosystems and agriculture as well as studying carbon stocks and plant evolution.

The other satellite, OPTSAT-3000, is on a reconnaissance mission for Italy's defence ministry.

It was Arianespace's eighth mission of the year and the second using Vega in 2017.