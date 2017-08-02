POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Arianespace launches satellites for climate change monitoring, defence
Two satellites, including one dedicated to monitoring the effects of climate change on vegetation were successfully launched into orbit late Tuesday, launch company Arianespace says.
An Arianespace rocket launches from Kourou in French Guiana with two satellites on board, August 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

An Arianespace rocket on Tuesday launched from Kourou in French Guiana with two satellites on board.

The launch took place at 10:58:33 pm (local time in Kourou) from the Guiana Space Center (CSG), Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

One satellite was for the Italian military while the other was a joint French-Israeli project to study earth's vegetation.

The Vegetation and Environment monitoring on a New Micro Satellite – or Venus – is a joint effort between France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) and Israel's space agency.

Venus will photograph 110 specific sites across the world every two days for two-and-a-half years, charting the impact of climate change on ecosystems and agriculture as well as studying carbon stocks and plant evolution.

The other satellite, OPTSAT-3000, is on a reconnaissance mission for Italy's defence ministry.

It was Arianespace's eighth mission of the year and the second using Vega in 2017.

SOURCE:AFP
