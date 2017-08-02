BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Amazon wins ATP tennis rights in UK from Sky
The contract covers the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and Masters 500 events from around the world, including tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Paris, Miami, Indian Wells and Shanghai.
Amazon wins ATP tennis rights in UK from Sky
The contract includes the end of year ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

Amazon.com Inc has made its first move into major sports rights outside the United States by outbidding Sky for the exclusive UK rights to tennis's ATP World Tour, The Guardian said on Tuesday.

Amazon Prime Video agreed to pay as much as $13.2 million a year for the rights, which include the ATP Tour finals competition between the top eight singles and doubles players, the newspaper said.

Sky was paying about $10.5 million a year under a deal that lasts until 2018, The Guardian said.

The contract covers the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and Masters 500 events from around the world, including tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Paris, Miami, Indian Wells and Shanghai.

It also includes the end of year ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London.

Amazon won the streaming rights in the United States for NFL's Thursday Night Football in April, kicking off a push by the online retailer to attract fans to its shopping and video service.

Sky, Britain's biggest pay-TV group, said last week it had walked away from bidding on some sports rights as it invest elsewhere in the business, including continuing to broaden its drama and entertainment content.

Sky has recently reorganised its sports broadcasting to create channels dedicated to specific sports such as soccer, cricket, Formula One and golf.

Amazon and Sky declined to comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us