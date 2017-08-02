WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar signs $5.9B navy vessel deal with Italy
All seven warships will be built in Italian shipyards, with construction starting in 2018.
Qatar signs $5.9B navy vessel deal with Italy
The Qatari foreign minister did not name the Italian companies involved, but In June last year, Italy's state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri said it had signed a four billion euro deal to build ships for Qatar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

Qatar has concluded a $5.91 billion (€5 billion) deal with Italy for seven navy vessels, the Qatari foreign minister said on Wednesday, in the midst of a nearly two-month diplomatic crisis with neighbouring Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman al Thani made the announcement at a news conference with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Doha after talks about efforts to end a rift between Qatar and four Arab states.

"I am pleased to announce the conclusion of a deal between the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces to buy seven naval units from Italy in the context of the joint military cooperation between the two countries," Sheikh Mohammed said.

In June last year, Italy's state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri said it had signed a $4.7 billion (€4 billion) agreement to build ships for Qatar.

At the time Fincantieri said it would supply the Gulf Arab state with four corvette warships, two support vessels and an amphibious landing platform dock, along with support services in Qatar for 15 years after delivery.

All the ships will be built in Italian shipyards, with construction starting in 2018, it said. Italian defence company Leonardo would supply electronics and weapons systems for the ships and receive around a third of the value of the deal, a company official said at the time.

Qatar is embroiled in a dispute with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which cut their diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed economic sanctions last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us