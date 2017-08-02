WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bodies of foreign Daesh militants pile up in Libya's morgues
Dead Daesh fighters remain unclaimed as the countries that they belong to are reluctant to take them back, Libyan officials say.
Bodies of foreign Daesh militants pile up in Libya's morgues
Libyan authorities say they are negotiating with other governments to decide what to do with the bodies. August 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

Around seven months after Libyan forces defeated Daesh in the coastal city of Sirte, hundreds of bodies of foreign militants remain stored in freezers as authorities negotiate with other governments to decide what to do with them. 

Bodies of non-Libyan fighters – who have been killed fighting for Daesh – remain piled up inside morgues. The countries that they came from are reluctant to take them back.

It's a dangerous business monitoring the dead in Libya, said an official who didn't want to be identified. 

"The team removed hundreds of bodies during the 'Bonyan al-Marsoos' operation," the official said. "This is the main operation which allows us to preserve the bodies, document and photograph it and collect DNA samples." 

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us