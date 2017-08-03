WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flash floods in Thailand kill at least 23
Thai authorities say all 23 victims were swept away by floodwaters and drowned. The northeast province of Sakon Nakhon was the hardest hit.
Flash floods in Thailand kill at least 23
This picture by Thailand's Daily News taken on July 29, 2017 shows Thai Army soldiers waiting to evacuate residents of the northeastern Thai town of Kalasin. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2017

Heavy rains have brought some of the worst floods in years to Thailand's rural northeast where 23 people have died over the past month, officials said on Thursday.

Flash floods have disrupted air travel, inundated rail tracks and swallowed farmland across the rice-farming region of Isaan, affecting more than one million Thais.

Twenty-three people have died since July 5, the disaster department said in a daily update. All were swept away by floodwaters and drowned, an official said.

Junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha flew to the hardest-hit province of Sakon Nakhon on Wednesday to inspect a reservoir that had cracked under the downpour, triggering flash floods.

"Sonca Storm caused flooding in more than 35 provinces," he told residents, referring to a tropical storm that recently blew over from the South China Sea.

"Thai people need to understand that this area is a flood risk because we are facing global warming," added the junta chief, who joined rescue boats to hand out survival kits to stranded families.

Ten provinces are still battling severe floods as rains continue to lash the upper part of the northeast, according to the weather bureau.

In January, unseasonal monsoons deluged Thailand's south, leaving over 30 dead and wrecking infrastructure across the region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us