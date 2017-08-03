Two suicide bombers detonated a car bomb, killing at least five soldiers and injuring several others in southern Yemen on Wednesday, residents and a local security official said.

The bombing took place in the Redhoom district of Shabwa province near a security checkpoint.

Security officials said the attackers died during the assault.

It is suspected that the attackers were affiliated with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)

Shabwa is one of several provinces in Yemen in which AQAP is active.