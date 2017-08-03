WORLD
Suicide car bomb kills at least 5 in Yemen
The bombing took place in the Redhoom district of Shabwa province near a security checkpoint in an area where security officials say Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is active.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula regularly carries out attacks at military checkpoints in southern Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2017

Two suicide bombers detonated a car bomb, killing at least five soldiers and injuring several others in southern Yemen on Wednesday, residents and a local security official said.

The bombing took place in the Redhoom district of Shabwa province near a security checkpoint.

Security officials said the attackers died during the assault.

It is suspected that the attackers were affiliated with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)

Shabwa is one of several provinces in Yemen in which AQAP is active.

