WORLD
2 MIN READ
The two Koreas fracture families
South Korea is waiting for a response from North Korea over talks to resume family reunions. But for many of those waiting to again be with their loved ones, time is running out.
The two Koreas fracture families
South Korean Lee Jung-sook, 68, wipes away tears from her North Korean father Lee Hong Jong, 88, during a rare meeting at the Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea in October 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2017

South Korea has recently offered to hold talks with North Korea on resuming reunions for families separated during the Korean War.

North Korea has yet to respond to the offer, but for many of those waiting to reunite with their loved ones, time is running out.

The war ended in 1953 with an armistice that divided the peninsula and froze relations.

Kim Gu-hyeon, 90, spends his days drawing a map of his hometown.

The mountains, rivers, and trees of Kusong remind him of his parents and seven siblings he left behind seven decades ago in the North.

"What I want to say them, even if we haven't met, I, your brother, have lived with the family in my thoughts. I hope they know that," he said.

Some 60,000 elderly South Koreans are registered with the Red Cross for a chance to be reunited with their families.

Since 2000, the two Koreas have held over a dozen rounds of reunions but the event has been put on hold due to political tensions.

Last month, the South Korean Red Cross proposed new talks to discuss reunions and hopes they can begin again during the Chuseok holiday, which falls in October this year.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us