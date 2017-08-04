WORLD
Families escape Venezuela as shortage of medicine reaches new highs
Concerns over ongoing drug shortages are growing in Venezuela amid the country's political crisis and deep economic recession.
In this August 11, 2016 photo, 3-year-old Ashely Pacheco rests with her father Maykol Pacheco in her hospital bed at the University Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2017

Venezuelans are facing a looming humanitarian crisis with a shortage of medicine as four months of protests and clashes have dominated the streets of the country.

Families in the oil-rich state are worried they won't have access to proper medical care and medicine.

The Venezuelan Pharmaceuticals Federation estimates some 85 percent of drugs are unavailable.

With medical infrastructure near collapse in Venezuela, some families are escaping to other countries for medical treatment.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro often blames the deteriorating economy and widespread shortages of goods on an "economic war" led by opposition politicians with the help of the US.

Critics say the problems are the result of dysfunctional price and currency controls that have decimated private industry.

SOURCE:TRT World
