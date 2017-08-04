Venezuelans are facing a looming humanitarian crisis with a shortage of medicine as four months of protests and clashes have dominated the streets of the country.

Families in the oil-rich state are worried they won't have access to proper medical care and medicine.

The Venezuelan Pharmaceuticals Federation estimates some 85 percent of drugs are unavailable.

With medical infrastructure near collapse in Venezuela, some families are escaping to other countries for medical treatment.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro often blames the deteriorating economy and widespread shortages of goods on an "economic war" led by opposition politicians with the help of the US.

Critics say the problems are the result of dysfunctional price and currency controls that have decimated private industry.