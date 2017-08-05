WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mongolian reindeer herders' way of life under threat
In the vast and wild forests of northern Mongolia, a centuries-old way of life is migrating closer to modernity.
Mongolian reindeer herders' way of life under threat
Along with meat, the reindeer provide milk for Tsaatan staples, such as yoghurt, curd and tea. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2017

One of the world's last nomadic reindeer people near Mongolia's border with Russia have captivated people from far and wide.

There are an estimated 250-300 nomads, known as the Tsaatan, and about 1,000 reindeer left in the country. But they're struggling to protect their traditional way of life, now in conflict with conservation laws.

Khurelbaatar Byambajav, a reindeer herder, says the Tsaatan now help preserve the area, using fallen branches rather than logging, but the government is tightening its grip.

This includes forcing Tsaatan to register their numbers and reindeer, as well as bans on grazing in some areas.

Grace Brown has the story from Khuvsgal, Mongolia.

Oyunerdene Zorigt, a 28-year-old nurse, says she plans to finish studying to become a doctor at a nearby town.

She adds that with less land for grazing, more young Tsaatan like her are now trading in their teepees, leaving an uncertain future for Mongolia's last reindeer herders.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us