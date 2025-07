Volunteers in Beirut are finding a new way to help the less fortunate. They're setting up so-called "Walls of Kindness" around the city.

The concept, which started in Tehran in 2015, is a citizen-led project to help the homeless survive the winter.

"It helps people in need who don't really reach out to other people," student Youssef Kobeissi says.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter explains how the initiative works.