At trip to the seaside can mean a seafood feast, especially if oysters are involved.

Louis XIV made oysters fashionable in the French court.

They were enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth I and credited with helping Mozart write his opera, The Magic Flute.

Now, the shellfish is finding new younger fans.

An entrepreneurial fisherman in France has brought the sea floor to a vending machine, as TRT World's Nick Davies-Jones finds out.