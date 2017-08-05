POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Study finds brain disease linked to football can affect women more
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, is linked to repeated hits to the head that can lead to aggression and dementia. Football athlete Briana Scurry has suffered the consequences of the disease. Here is her story.
The condition has been diagnosed in former players including Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and Pro Bowl safety Dave Duerson, who both committed suicide. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2017

A new study has revealed a startling link between American football and a degenerative brain disease called CTE. There's now a growing body of research that shows female athletes could be even more at risk than men.

Studies suggest it could take women longer to recover from head injuries than men.

The American Academy of Neurology says female athletes are 50 percent more likely than their male counterparts to have a sports-related concussion.

TRT World'sGiles Gibson spoke toBriana Scurry, a footballer who is suffering from CTE.

Right now scientists can't explain why that is, but they're calling for more research into gender differences when it comes to concussions.

The condition is linked to the sort of head-to-head hits that were long a part of the sport, although the NFL and school leagues have been tweaking the game in recent years to limit blows to the head.

In the the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers studied the brains of 202 former athletes who had played football in the NFL, the Canadian Football League or at the college or high school level and found signs of CTE in the brains of 110 of the former 111 NFL player.

SOURCE:TRT World
