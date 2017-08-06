POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Bolt's swansong ends with a bronze medal in London
Justin Gatlin ruined Usain Bolt's farewell party when the 35-year-old American won the world 100 metres title, beating the Jamaican superstar into third and sparking a chorus of boos from the crowd.
Bolt's swansong ends with a bronze medal in London
American Justin Gatlin, who stumbled at the death to lose the 2015 world final to Bolt by a hundredth of a second, on this occasion timed his surge and dip to perfection to win in 9.92 seconds. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, hailed as the greatest sprinter of all time, finished with a bronze medal in his final 100m race Saturday in London.

American sprinter Justin Gatlin, 35, twice banned for doping, unexpectedly won the gold medal in 9.92 seconds at the 16th World Athletics Championships.

The Jamaican had been seeking a fourth 100m world title to go with his four over 200m, four relay golds and eight Olympic crowns and a capacity 56,000 crowd had turned out fully expecting to celebrate it.

He still has another chance to add to the medal tally in the 4x100m relay next week - when he will be desperate to avenge Saturday's defeat in what, if the Americans manage to get the baton round, should be a last-leg showdown with Gatlin.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more from London.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us