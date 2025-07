16-year-old Mehdi Malakane is a vlogger. He's also blind. Thirty operations to restore his sight have all failed, but he's now helping others like him from his studio in Morocco.

Malakane was born blind and he now helps blind people work with their disabilities.

The young vlogger wants to transform his virtual world into a real one that gathers people like him together.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter reports.