As Kenyans go to the polls on August 8 to elect a president and parliament, unrest has broken out in parts of the country prompting many citizens to fear a resurgence of politically-motivated ethnic violence.

The government, on the other hand, insists it can deliver a smooth poll and avoid a repeat of the bloodshed after the 2007 presidential election that had also forced thousands to flee their homes.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah reports.