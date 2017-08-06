WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel moves to shut down Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem
A statement from Israel's communications ministry said it would demand the revocation of the credentials of journalists working for the channel and also cut its cable and satellite connections.
Israel moves to shut down Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem
Israel moves to shut down Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Israel plans to revoke press credentials of Al Jazeera TV journalists, close their Jerusalem bureau and pull the Qatar-based station's broadcasts from local cable and satellite providers, Communications Minister Ayoub Kara said on Sunday.

Kara accused the station of "supporting terrorism" and said cable broadcasters had agreed to his proposal to take the station's Arabic and English channels off air. Closure of the station's office would require further legislation, he added.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would work to close the Jerusalem offices Al Jazeera, accusing the television news network of inciting violence in the city.

Netanyahu's statement came as Jerusalem experienced one of its most tense periods in years after Israel installed new security measures including metal detectors at the entrance of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. The move was in response to a shooting within the compound that left three Arab Israelis and two Israeli policemen dead.

Palestinians viewed the measures as Israel asserting further control over the site, referred as Haram al Sharif by Muslims and Temple Mount by Jews, and days of protests followed.

The events were widely reported, including by Al Jazeera.

The Qatar-based network has yet to officially respond to the statement by Israel's communications ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us