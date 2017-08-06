WORLD
Man arrested over kidnapping of British model in Italy
The kidnappers demanded $300,000 ransom to avoid the model being auctioned off on the dark web though no payment appears to have been made, police say.
A person taking part in a reenactment by Italian police shows how a kidnapped British model was kept in a bag, in this handout picture provided by the Italian Police in Milan on August 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Italian police said on Saturday they had arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of abducting a British model in Milan and threatening to auction her online unless a ransom of $300,000 was paid.

Police said in a statement the 20-year-old Briton had arrived in Milan on July 10 for an alleged photo shooting arranged through her agent.

But when she reached the studio the next day she was assaulted and drugged, then placed in a car boot and taken to a small village near Turin where she was kept prisoner by Lukasz Pawel Herba, a British resident born in Poland, police said.

Herba freed her on July 17 and accompanied her to the British consulate in Milan where, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera, he was arrested by police who had been alerted by the model's agent and were investigating the kidnapping.

During her detention, Herba had demanded the agent pay $300,000 to avoid the model being sold online though no ransom appears to have been paid, police said.

TRT World'sKieran Burke reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
