Dozens of civilians killed in northern Afghanistan assault
A local official said the attack in the northern Afghan province of Sar-e Pul was carried out by Taliban and Daesh militants and killed as many as 50 people, including women and children.
Afghan security personnel prepare for an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz province, April 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Insurgents attacked a village in the northern Afghan province of Sar-e Pul, killing as many as 50 people, including women and children, officials said on Sunday.

Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attackers, many of them foreign militants, struck a security outpost in the Mirza Olang area of Sayaad district overnight, torching 30 houses. The shootings came two days after the Taliban seized control of the area.

Many details of the attack, including the identity of the attackers, were not immediately clear. Amani said they were a mixed group of Taliban and Daesh militants. But the Taliban itself denied any involvement.

Although the Taliban and Daesh are usually enemies, the allegiance of their forces is sometimes fluid, with militants from both groups sometimes changing sides or cooperating with other groups.

A senior government official in Kabul said that security forces, including Afghan Air Force attack aircraft, were being sent to the scene.

Fighting has intensified this year across Afghanistan, with dozens of security incidents recorded every day. In the first half of the year 1,662 civilians were killed and 3,581 injured, according to United Nations figures.

Bilal Sarwary has the latest from Kabul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
