WORLD
6 MIN READ
Kenyans take no chances as high-stakes election looms
Opinion polls suggest Kenyatta, the son of Kenya's first president, and Odinga, who is fighting his fourth presidential election, are neck-and-neck, sparking fears of violence.
Kenyans take no chances as high-stakes election looms
A boy looks at trays of eggs next to election campaign posters of Kenya's National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Nairobi on August 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

In recent days, the queues of early morning travellers at Nairobi's long-distance bus stations have been thick with people seeking to leave the city.

In supermarkets, the aisles are cramped with shoppers pushing convoys of trolleys stacked high with provisions.

In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, the signs were clear: a tight race and a history of political violence meant many Kenyans were taking no chances, choosing to head for the sanctuary of their ethnic heartlands for the election period.

Some will vote there, where they are already registered, but others are trading their franchise for safety.

"You cannot predict how the situation will be," Ezekiel Odhiambo told AFP at a Nairobi bus terminal after putting his five daughters on a bus headed to the countryside.

Worries like these are common around election time in Kenya, exacerbated by memories of the bloody months after the disputed 2007 vote, when politically-motivated ethnic violence killed at least 1,100 people and displaced 600,000.

This year, security chiefs say there will be 180,000 officers on the streets – everyone from the police to the forest service – to ensure the vote is at least as peaceful as it was during Kenya's last election in 2013.

Still, people are "hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," said Peter Wairimu, a petrol station attendant, where sales have dropped off in recent weeks as people have left town.

People are nervous

The two main candidates in this election are well-known to Kenyans.

Uhuru Kenyatta has been president since 2013 and is standing for a second term, while Raila Odinga is a longtime opposition leader who disputed his defeat in both 2007 and 2013.

In the run-up to this week's vote, both candidates have refrained from making inflammatory speeches, observers say, perhaps a consequence of the International Criminal Court's now-abandoned indictment of Kenyatta and his running-mate William Ruto for their alleged roles in the 2007 bloodshed.

Yet people are nervous: hate-speech flyers and text messages have been circulating, both candidates have accused the other of underhanded campaign tactics and seem convinced that anything other than victory will be evidence of rigging.

Many Kenyans simply don't trust their politicians not to stir up trouble.

Editar Ochieng, a resident of the Nairobi slum Kibera, where clashes broke out in 2007, has sent her two daughters out of town for the duration of the elections.

"I don't want to play a 50-50 betting game. I want to be sure," she said.

Businesses have also taken precautions, with local newspapers reporting that employees are being advised to gather supplies and family members and keep the number of a doctor handy.

A "frenzy"

Kenya's police chief and interior ministry have tried to reassure Kenyans that they have nothing to fear, but people are hitting the road and stocking their pantries anyway.

"There is a frenzy right now," said Hanif Rajan, group operations managers for supermarket chain Chandarana. Five months ago, he put in extra orders for essentials like water, rice, batteries and frozen ground beef, anticipating the election-time rush.

Down at Nairobi's Machakos bus station, transport bosses have more than doubled the fares on some routes, but that hasn't stopped a surge in customers who line up before dawn each morning for a bus to Kenya's west where Odinga is strongest.

Those travellers may represent votes that Odinga desperately needs to win what is probably the 72-year-old's last run at the presidency.

Recently, a politician from Odinga's National Super Alliance opposition coalition asked ticket agents at the station to check the voting cards of travellers to make sure they were registered at a place where they were travelling to, said Lary Taja, an agent at Machakos.

"We inspect them at times such that, when we find the vote belongs here, we ask them to stay and vote and then travel home later," bus driver Chelule Julius said.

Despite the movement, plenty of Kenyans are staying put, confident that this election will go peacefully.

"I'm not worried," said Rajan. "The doomsayers will always be there."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us