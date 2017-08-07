CULTURE
Deq tattoos: A dying tradition in Turkey
The deq tattoos were believed to improve women's looks and keep away evil spirits. This tradition has not been kept by the younger generations.
There is only one book written in Turkey on deqs where 300 women spoke about their memories. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

For centuries, many women in parts of southern Turkey, northern Syria and Iraq had tattoos drawn onto their faces and other parts of their bodies.

These markings known locally as 'deq', were believed to improve their looks and stave off evil spirits. But it's a tradition that's dying out.

Ayse Akkoyun is one of thousands of women aged between 70 and 90 living who adorn these tattoos.

Many have no idea what the symbols mean but only that it's a tradition specific to this region that's been around for at least five centuries.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury met some of the last remaining women who still display deqs.

