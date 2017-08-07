WORLD
3 MIN READ
China grants Trump brand additional trademarks in casino hub Macau​
The Macau government granted approval for trademarks that include casino services in the world's biggest gambling centre.
China grants Trump brand additional trademarks in casino hub Macau​
China's gambling hub, Macau. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

A company linked to US President Donald Trump has been granted approval from the Chinese territory of Macau for additional trademarks, including casino services, to develop the Trump brand in the world's biggest gambling centre.

DTTM Operations LLC, which listed as its address, Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, received four trademark approvals on June 7, online documents from the Macau government show. They include real estate services, construction and development, hotel property, food and beverage and conference facilities.

Trump, a wealthy real estate developer with a sprawling business empire, has said that he has handed over his business interests to a trust overseen by one of his sons and a Trump Organization executive. However, he remains linked to the trust financially.

Trump's trademarks in Macau date back to 2005, when he registered under the names Donald J Trump, DTTM and Trump Companhia Limitada.

There is currently no Trump-branded property or casino facilities in the southern Chinese enclave where US billionaires Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn have their multibillion dollar gambling forts.

Macau's casino operators, which also include Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts, SJM Holdings and MGM China, have reaped billions of dollars from Macau's casino boom.

Gambling revenues in the Special Administrative Region belonging to China surged by more than seven times that of Las Vegas' prior to 2014.

Now on a more tempered growth route, Macau's casino industry is still the most sought-after destination for operators, despite rival Asian hubs like the Philippines and Singapore posting solid growth, due to its proximity to mainland China.

Macau's casino licences will start to expire in 2020 and the government has yet to comment on what the new process will be, apart from stating there will likely be a new bidding process.

The government's tough stance in a dispute with land developers is rattling the nerves of casino executives, who say the row points to a likely tougher stance in their own, imminent talks to renew operating licences.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us