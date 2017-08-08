POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Bolt has one last chance for gold
Usain Bolt will run in the 4x100m qualifying at the World Championships, with the possibility of going on to the final. Win or lose, Saturday's race will be his last before he hangs up his spikes.
Bolt has one last chance for gold
Bolt's last race at the 2017 World Championships, and likely the last of his career, will be in the 4x100m relay. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 8, 2017

Usain Bolt will run in the 4x100m relay heats for Jamaica at the 2017 World Championships on Saturday (August 12), despite being a bit sore after winning bronze in the 100m final last weekend.

Bolt usually runs in the 200m individual event but opted not to compete at that distance in London in his last major championships before he retires. So the 30-year-old has the scope to compete in the relay heats this time.

"We'll see, we haven't done any baton changes as yet with the guys, but I feel we are ready," the 11-time World Championships gold medalist said of Jamaica's chances.

"I have talked to Julian Forte (100m semi-finalist) a little bit. I haven't really talked to the youngsters so we'll see when it comes to the baton changes, but I'm always excited to run relays and we see what the guys are prepared and ready to do."

Yohan Blake is the only other experienced member of Jamaica's sprint relay pool to have won medals at the World Championships or Olympics.

"Physically I am allright, there is a little bit of pain, but nothing a massage can't cure, I'm taking it easy," Bolt said of his condition two days after finishing third despite clocking his season's best-equalling 9.95 seconds in the 100 metres final.

"A little bit disappointed but such is life," the eight-time Olympic gold medalist added of his bronze medal.

"I've done my best as always; went out there and gave my all and I'm just happy to be here and looking forward to the 4x100," added, the 100m and 200m world record holder who has helped Jamaica win the last four world 4x100 titles.

Jamaican record

Jamaica set the sprint relay world record of 36.84 seconds at the 2012 Olympics at the London Stadium.

Bolt also has two Olympic 4x100m titles.

A third gold, from the 2008 Games in Beijing, had to be returned to the International Olympic Committee after Bolt's relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping.

Carter has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) asking that the Jamaican team be reinstated.

Meanwhile, Bolt continued to give credit to 100m gold medalist Justin Gatlin for his perseverance in a difficult atmosphere amongst the fans in London, where they booed the 25-year-old American throughout the sprint competition.

Gatlin has served two suspensions for doping offences.

"I'm just showing respect," said Bolt. "We've been battling for years and he finally got one (gold); yes it's at the end of my career but I have to show respect and where respect is due," added the Jamaican, who insisted his legacy remains intact.

"If you work hard throughout your life, I always say anything is possible and I can imagine how long he [Gatlin] has dreamt of this moment...

"I can't be a sore loser; throughout my career I've dominated. I personally don't think it [the bronze medal] has changed what I have done in any way," Bolt said.

Race times on Saturday

09:55GMT - Men's 4x100m relay qualifying

20:50GMT - Men's 4x100m relay final

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us