In the middle of one of South America's most congested and polluted cities lies a green oasis. The Santalaia building in the Colombian capital Bogota is the largest vertical garden in the world.

Its "living walls" can absorb carbon dioxide emissions from 750 cars a year. According to the planners, the building sets a good example to increase green zones in urban areas.

TRT World's Dimitri O'Donnell has more.