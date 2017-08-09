WORLD
Algeria criticised for forced repatriation of asylum-seekers, migrants
Algiers says the move is aimed at curbing undocumented immigration and human trafficking. Rights activists call for the situation to be handled with humanity.
Algeria puts the number of undocumented immigrants in the country at 25,000. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

They call it Africa Town, a ramshackle, makeshift camp in Algeria that's home to hundreds of Sub-Saharan Africans fleeing poverty and conflict. For some, it's supposed to be a stop on their way to Europe. For others, it's the start of a new life.

But now Algeria has resumed their forced repatriation and faces criticism for the forced deportations of migrants, including the rounding-up of more than 1,400 immigrants who were forced across the border into Niger.

"We have to handle those situations with humanity and enforce laws which can guarantee dignity and a decent life to those migrants. The idea of expelling them back to their country by the thousands is not a wise one," said Mustafa Bouchachi, former president of the Human Rights League.

Algeria says it has 25,000 undocumented immigrants. But human rights groups believe the number is over 100,000.

The country – where some officials call undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers a threat to the country's security – claims the move is aimed at combating human trafficking and reducing the number of undocumented migrants. Rights groups have urged Algeria to take a more humanitarian stance.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
