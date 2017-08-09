POLITICS
Murray misses Cincinnati Masters to secure US Open
Murray's absence at the Rogers Cup in Montreal this week means Rafael Nadal could take the top spot should the Spaniard advance to the semi-finals in Canada.
Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the US, July 12, 2017 in Wimbledon - London, Britain. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

World number one Andy Murray will not compete in the Cincinnati Masters next week due to an ongoing hip injury, he said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I won't be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery," Murray said in a statement, adding he hopes to play at the US Open in New York later this month.

"I always enjoy playing there and I look forward to returning next year. I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

Murray's decision has hampered his hopes of winning a second US Open title as he has yet to play in any hard-court tournaments in the lead up to the final major of the year.

He has been out of action since losing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

The 30-year-old Briton has held the number one ranking since November of last year, but that may not last much longer.

Murray's absence at the Rogers Cup in Montreal this week means Rafael Nadal could take the top spot should the Spaniard advance to the semi-finals in Canada.

