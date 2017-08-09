Mexico's former president Vicente Fox has hit out at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as well as US President Donald Trump.

As the political situation in Venezuela continues to deteriorate, Fox had some comments about the country's president and offered his solutions.

"Just call an election. A free election. As soon as possible," he said.

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, he said Maduro should "go back to hell." But he said he would not back military intervention in the country.

He also had some harsh words for US President Donald Trump and said, "Every time he opens his mouth he shows what he is. An empty head. An ignorant on the economy and how the world works."

TRT World's Anelise Borges went to Mexico City to speak with the outspoken former leader.