Angry protests erupted in opposition strongholds in Kenya's capital Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu on Wednesday as the counting of votes from Tuesday's election continued, but the election commission said the election had been free and fair.

As of 1900 GMT Wednesday, provisional results from the election commission website put President Uhuru Kenyatta in front with 54.3 percent of votes with 97 percent of polling stations reported.

Police shot dead at least three people and protesters killed a fourth, witnesses said as violence erupted as an aftermath of early results.

One person was killed when a machete-wielding gang attacked a tallying centre in the coastal Tana River county, and police shot dead two attackers, a witness said.

The slain election official was working for the ruling Jubilee party, Hassan Barisa, a resident of Hola in Galole, said. Police confirmed the incident.

In Nairobi police killed one demonstrator, and in Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, they fired teargas to scatter a group of 100 protesters. Unarmed men marched through the streets waving sticks and chanting "No Raila, no peace" in support of opposition leader Raila Odinga who is behind Kenyatta by a margin of 1.4 million ballots.

Odinga urged his supporters to remain calm but added: "I don't control the people".

The clashes evoked memories of a disputed election in 2007 when Odinga's calls for demonstrations triggered waves of ethnic violence that spread from Kisumu across the country. Around 1,200 people were killed and 600,000 displaced.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah reports.

Election body dismisses fraud claims

Kenya's election commission on Wednesday said its computer and vote-tallying databases were not compromised at any point during Tuesday's vote, dismissing claims of hacking and vote fraud.

"Our election management system is secure. There was no external interference to the system at any point before, during, and after voting," Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission head Ezra Chiloba told a news conference.

The statement came as a response to claims by Odinga who said the commission's hacked computers posted fake results online, providing Kenyatta with a "fictitious" lead.

Earlier, Odinga published his own party's assessment of the count on Twitter, saying he had 8.1 million votes against 7.2 million for Kenyatta. He provided no supporting documentation.