WORLD
3 MIN READ
#TrumpChicken watches over White House as President Trump holidays
The inflatable chicken is not new to Washington DC; its most recent excursion to the capital was before a protest in April to pressure US President Donald Trump into releasing his tax returns.
#TrumpChicken watches over White House as President Trump holidays
An inflatable chicken bearing a resemblance to US President Donald Trump is set up on The Ellipse, a 52-acre (21-hectare) park located just south of the White House. August 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2017

US President Donald Trump may be on holiday in the Garden State, but one plucky protester is keeping an eye on the White House.

A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander-in-chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation's capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse.

The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview. Fox News, known for its right-wing politics, also had to deal with the not-so-mysterious balloon.

Is it a bird, is it a plane ..."Shep, it appears to be a very large chicken."

The Twitter Trump Resistance was quick to poke fun at the unpopular president as #TrumpChicken trended briefly.

While the president and his administration have been battling allegations of collaborating with Russia to tilt the 2016 elections and now a sabre-rattling contest with North Korea, the chicken brought some humour to an otherwise often tense exchange of politics on Twitter.

The big bird also prompted a quick poll for some fresh stats:

Some Twitter users even dug out old footage from Saturday Night Live, the NBC comedy show the skits of which is regularly fuelled by gaffes and scandals faced by the Trump administration.

Th resemblance test was also thrown in:

Of course, Trump supporters also lost no opportunity to stand behind their commander-in-chief.

Some even used the opportunity to drag Hillary Clinton into the mix.

The Trump chicken balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns.

The man behind the chicken, Taran Singh, wanted to send a message to the commander-in-chief:

It even has its own Twitter account: @TaxMarchChicken.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us