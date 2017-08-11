WORLD
Al Jazeera to take legal action against Israel over shutdown
Israel accuses the award-winning network of supporting terrorism and decided to close the network's Jerusalem bureau, despite charges of a media clampdown.
Employees work in the office of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network in Jerusalem, August 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Al Jazeera is denouncing Israel's decision to shut down its bureau in Jerusalem. The international broadcaster says Israel is trying to silence independent journalism.

The Qatar-based media organisation said it would legally challenge Israel's decision to shut down the network in Jerusalem,

The decision adds further pressure on Qatar, which is already involved in a dispute in the region. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have all severed diplomatic and commercial ties with their Arab neighbour.

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
