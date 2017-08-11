BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Google cancels staff meeting because of harassment fear
Google on Thursday canceled a scheduled company town hall meeting at which executives planned to discuss a memo controversy. The cancellation came after employees said they were concerned about their safety and online privacy.
Google cancels staff meeting because of harassment fear
Google canceled a company-wide meeting scheduled to discuss the controversy over a memo opposing diversity policies. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Alphabet's Google on Thursday cancelled a company-wide meeting scheduled to discuss the controversy over a memo opposing diversity policies, the company said. It cited concerns about personal attacks on employees from the far-right.

Alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday posted images on Facebook taken from social media profiles of several people who identified as working for Google. Some of the Google employees also identified as gay or supportive of diversity efforts.

"Looking at who works for Google," Yiannopoulos wrote on Facebook. "It all makes sense now."

The company meeting was called to discuss the fallout of Google's decision on Monday to fire an engineer, James Damore, after he posted a memo on Google's internal network arguing that the company's dearth of female engineers was because women were genetically less well-suited to software engineering than men.

Google said Damore violated its code of conduct, and his actions advanced harmful gender stereotypes.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in light of the right-wing attacks on his employees, any discussion of Damore's memo would be delayed.

"Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall," Pichai wrote in an internal email. "In recognition of Googlers' concerns, we need to step back and create a better set of conditions for us to have the discussion."

He said the company was exploring other forums for the discussion in the coming days.

Damore criticised what he called "Google's left bias" and "ideological echo chamber." The alt-right and far right are defending Damore as outing what they see as politically correct group think in Silicon Valley.

In a complaint filed on Monday to the National Labour Relations Board, Damore claimed he had been subject to "coercive statements" at Google.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us