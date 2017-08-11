Nigeria is an oil-rich country, but its wealth does not benefit everybody, and corruption is endemic.

The government estimates only six percent of the population pays tax. Non-payers say they see no point, when they get nothing in return.

In order to change this, Abuja recently offered an amnesty, waiving prosecution for tax evasion if citizens declare their full income by the end of March next year.

Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, estimates that if the scheme works, it could raise one billion US dollars.

TRT World 's Soraya Lennie has more.