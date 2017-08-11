BIZTECH
Nigeria hopes to raise $1B in tax amnesty program
Only six percent of Nigerians pay their taxes, and the government struggles to fund the social programmes the country needs. Now, it hopes to raise at least $1 billion from a scheme that offers amnesty to non-payers.
A trader exchanges US dollars for Nigerian naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos, Nigeria. February 12, 2015 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Nigeria is an oil-rich country, but its wealth does not benefit everybody, and corruption is endemic.

The government estimates only six percent of the population pays tax. Non-payers say they see no point, when they get nothing in return.

In order to change this, Abuja recently offered an amnesty, waiving prosecution for tax evasion if citizens declare their full income by the end of March next year.

Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, estimates that if the scheme works, it could raise one billion US dollars.

TRT World 's Soraya Lennie has more.

