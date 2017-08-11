WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bedouins of Palestine struggle for their lands
Israeli settlement activity threatens the existence of the historic Bedouin peoples of Palestine.
Bedouins of Palestine struggle for their lands
Members of a Palestinian Bedouin community facing demolition of their homes march on Pope Mountain near the Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, which is encroaching on their lands on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Friday, April 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Bedouins have long been a part of the Palestinian landscape. They remain part of the region to this day.

Their nomadic lifestyle defines who they are. But in recent decades it has come under attack as politics began to dictate where they can travel.

Today, Israeli policy threatens to wipe out their culture.

In some traditionally Bedouin areas, Israel has been working to implement a plan which involves moving a large number of them, and demolishing their villages to make room for more Israeli settlements.

TRT World's Mohammad Hamayel has more on the Bedouin struggle to maintain their traditional way of life.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us