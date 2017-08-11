Turkey hopes that rising tensions between the United States and North Korea will not trigger a nuclear clash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

''We hope that the threats between US and North Korea will not turn into a clash,'' Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

''This tension may not be limited to just the two of them,'' he said, warning that the situation could trigger a ''different'' threat.

''I hope that the issue can be resolved politically,'' he added.

Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have escalated recently.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" if Pyongyang's authoritarian regime threatened his country.

Since then, however, both North Korea and the US have continued to warn of attacks on or near one another.

The North's state-run KCNA news agency cited officials on Thursday claiming that America's regional military strategy and sanctions risked inviting "a shameful defeat and final doom."

While Seoul has insisted the door to inter-Korean dialogue remains open, Trump maintained on Thursday that Pyongyang should be "very, very nervous" if it even thinks of attacking the US or its allies, including South Korea.