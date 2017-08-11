TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan voices concern over US-North Korea tensions
Turkey's president is urging a political solution to the US-DPRK standoff, which he says could trigger a "different" threat.
President Erdogan voices concern over US-North Korea tensions
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that a clash between the DPRK, the US and its allies could escalate. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Turkey hopes that rising tensions between the United States and North Korea will not trigger a nuclear clash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

''We hope that the threats between US and North Korea will not turn into a clash,'' Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

''This tension may not be limited to just the two of them,'' he said, warning that the situation could trigger a ''different'' threat.

''I hope that the issue can be resolved politically,'' he added.

Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have escalated recently.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" if Pyongyang's authoritarian regime threatened his country.

Since then, however, both North Korea and the US have continued to warn of attacks on or near one another.

The North's state-run KCNA news agency cited officials on Thursday claiming that America's regional military strategy and sanctions risked inviting "a shameful defeat and final doom."

While Seoul has insisted the door to inter-Korean dialogue remains open, Trump maintained on Thursday that Pyongyang should be "very, very nervous" if it even thinks of attacking the US or its allies, including South Korea.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us