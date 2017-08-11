WORLD
3 MIN READ
19 feared drowned as human traffickers push them off a boat near Yemen
The UN says smugglers forced some 180 Ethiopian and Somalis off their boat into rough seas. Over 100 were rescued, six confirmed dead. This was the second such incident in the past two days.
19 feared drowned as human traffickers push them off a boat near Yemen
A crew member of German NGO Jugend Rettet ship &quot;Juventa&quot; on a boat used by migrants in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Libya, June 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Some 180 young Ethiopian and Somali migrants and refugees, many weakened by hunger and drought in their home countries, were forced from a boat into rough seas off Yemen by smugglers on Thursday, and 19 were presumed to have drowned, the UN migration agency said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) had earlier estimated the death toll higher, at 55.

"Staff from IOM... found six bodies on the beach – two male and four female. An additional 13 Ethiopian migrants are still missing (unaccounted for)," the IOM statement said.

Second incident in two days

It was the second such incident in as many days off Shabwa province in southern Yemen, where 50 teenage Africans were "deliberately drowned" on Wednesday by a smuggler who forced 120 passengers off his boat, the IOM said.

Smugglers were pushing migrants and refugees into the sea away from the mainland so as to avoid encountering possibly armed groups on shore in the war-torn country. They were then going back to pick up more migrants.

"It may be the start of a new trend, smugglers know the situation is dangerous for them and they could be shot at, so they drop them near the shore and turn around and get more," IOM spokeswoman OliviaHeadon said.

"These people are really thin. There is an ongoing drought situation in Somalia and Ethiopia. Some may not have had much strength to make it alive to the shore," she added.

Thousands taking the perilous journey

Already this year 55,000 people have taken the hazardous route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen to seek possible opportunities offered in the Gulf, IOM said.

Yemen itself is riven by an ongoing war in which forces loyal to the Saudi-backed government are pitted against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Rescue operations and policing at sea to clamp down on the situation are extremely limited in the region, IOM Yemen Chief of Mission Laurent de Boeck said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us