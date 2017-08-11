Rohingya Muslims face brutality and oppression in Myanmar, their country of birth, where they are not recognized as citizens. Many seek asylum in countries including India, Thailand, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But even when they obtain asylum, they struggle to survive and live in dire conditions.

In this photo essay, asylum seekers have closed their eyes to show that the world is blind to their struggle.

Rohingyas are not regarded as one of the country's 135 ethnic groups and are denied citizenship by the Myanmar government, which officially labels them Bengalis – suggesting they are illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh.

Some in the ethnic group, however, maintain they they belong to Myanmar and that citizenship is their birthright, while the government requires them to prove they have lived in Myanmar for 60 years to obtain citizenship.

Paperwork is often unavailable or denied to them. As a result, their rights to study, work, travel, marry, vote, practise their religion and access health services are restricted.

An OHCHR report earlier this year says the Rohingya face gang rape, killings – including that of babies and young children, brutal beatings, disappearances and other serious human rights violations by Myanmar's security forces.

In the report, OHCHR commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said that the Rohingya are excluded from a number of professions and need special paperwork to access hospitals, which has resulted in delays and deaths of babies and their mothers during childbirth.