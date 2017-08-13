WORLD
1 MIN READ
Independence day evokes mixed emotions among British Indians
Festivities in Britain are marred by the memories of what unfolded with the partition of the South Asian sub-continent, and was followed by communal violence that claimed up to two million lives.
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York on August 16, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2017

As India's Independence Day is celebrated across the world, immigrants of Indian origin in Britain have mixed emotions towards this special event.

Seventy years since India gained its independence from the British Empire, relations between Indians and the country have vastly changed.

Indians became the UK's biggest overseas-born population. They now have a sizable presence in business, culture and politics in the country.

And, even though there has been a positive change in society, the abuses of the empire are still not forgotten.

TRT World's Yasmin Khatun-Dewan reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
