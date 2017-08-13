As India's Independence Day is celebrated across the world, immigrants of Indian origin in Britain have mixed emotions towards this special event.

Seventy years since India gained its independence from the British Empire, relations between Indians and the country have vastly changed.

Indians became the UK's biggest overseas-born population. They now have a sizable presence in business, culture and politics in the country.

And, even though there has been a positive change in society, the abuses of the empire are still not forgotten.

TRT World's Yasmin Khatun-Dewan reports from London.