Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has won the Kenyan presidential election, taking 54.27 percent of the votes.

The result was announced on Friday night by Wafula Chebukati, the Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Chebukati said that the official voter turnout at the election was 78.91 percent, amounting to a little more than 15 voters who cast their ballots in the fifth multi-party elections to take place since 1991. There are 19.61 million registered voters.

Kenyatta claimed 8.2 million votes while his prime challenger Raila Odinga came in second with 6.67 million votes or 44.74 percent of the votes cast.

The balance of votes were picked up by a number of other candidates.

Speaking after the announcement of the results, Kenyatta gave thanks to those who voted for him and his administration.

"Ours is a pledge that we shall continue with the work that we already have started and rededicate ourselves even more to serving this great nation and our people."

He urged the opposition to join him in building the country and extended a hand of friendship.

"I reach out to you. I reach out to all your supporters. I reach out to all who are elected on the opposition benches."

He also called for calm and said there was no need for violence as a result of the election.

"There is no need for violence. We politicians also come and go, but your neighbour is your neighbour, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, their colour. Please reach out to your neighbour."

Raila Odinga also lost the two previous elections in 2007 and 2013, claiming fraud in both cases.

Rjected the results

Earlier on Friday, the opposition, led by Odinga, who has lost the last two elections amid complaints of fraud, said it rejected the process after its complaints had not been addressed.

"We raised some very serious concerns, they have not responded to them. As NASA (opposition coalition) we shall not be party to the process they are about to make," senior opposition official Musalia Mudavadi told reporters.

James Orengo, one of Odinga's lieutenants and an election agent for the opposition coalition, said the process had been a "charade".

He praised the Kenyan people's history of standing up to stolen elections and said there were "constitutional alternatives" to challenging any result, but he stopped short of calling for protests.

"Going to court, for us, is not an alternative. We have been there before," he said.

"The Kenyan people have never disappointed ... every time an election has been stolen, the Kenyan people have stood up to make sure changes are made to make Kenya a better place."

Audit demand

Earlier, Orengo had called for the candidates and observers to be given access to the election commission's computer servers so there could be a transparent audit of data from 41,000 polling stations across the country.

Yakub Guliye, election commissioner in charge of information technology, said the opposition had not made a formal request and it would not act on a verbal request.

Normal procedure calls for the commission to release final results after cross checking its electronic tally with paper forms.

Odinga's camp has said figures released by the commission since Tuesday's vote were "fictitious" and that "confidential sources" within the commission had provided figures showing Odinga had a large lead in the race.

The election commission rejected the claims, pointing out they contained basic mathematical errors.