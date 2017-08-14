At least two people were killed as security forces clashed with PKK terrorists in Turkey's northeastern Trabzon province on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Trabzon Governorate, a soldier and a civilian succumbed to their wounds at the Karadeniz Technical University hospital where they were being treated.

The civilian, identified as 15-year-old local Eren Bulbul, had reportedly called the police to the scene after seeing the suspects burgling a home.

Two soldiers and another civilian were also injured during the clash in the city's Macka district earlier on Friday, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been officially at war with the Turkish state since 1984.

Some 40,000 people have been killed in the clashes mainly concentrated in Turkey's southeast, as well as various attacks elsewhere in the country.

The group resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after ending a two-year ceasefire, citing their objection to the state's construction of dams in the country's southeast.

Since then, the group has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

Separately, Turkish police detained 20 people in the southern province of Adana over alleged links to the PKK, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. It said authorities were still seeking 10 suspects.