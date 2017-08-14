WORLD
US millennials work hard to make ends meet
A new survey says 44 million Americans have a second job and the people most likely to be making cash on the side are millennials.
A survey found that 28 percent of 18 to 26 year olds have second jobs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

They're known as the entitled generation. But a recent study suggests millennials are actually one of the hardest working age groups when it comes to making money.

Jonathan Rivera spends most his time working at a café in Manhattan, but he's also a part-time waiter at another spot across town.

"The reason I have two jobs is because I really do need to make ends meet. I have bills to pay. I have expenses. I have my pet. So, it's, you know, it's important. It's something that I'm used to, something that I see is very common," he explains.

The survey by financial comparison website Bankrate suggests it's tough being young in the US.

Kim Vinnell has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
