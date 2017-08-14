BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Netflix woos Walt Disney to keep Marvel superheroes and Star Wars
The video streaming service wants to continue to market the priced movies after Disney decided to start its own online business.
Netflix woos Walt Disney to keep Marvel superheroes and Star Wars
Walt Disney is launching a video streaming service but Netflix wants to keep some of its movies. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Netflix, the popular video streaming service, wants to keep the famous Marvel and Star Wars films of the Walt Disney, which itself is launching into the online sphere.

Right now, the Disney films which leave theaters are run by Netflix in the US.

Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with fresh releases in 2019.

It will start putting the movies on the new Disney-branded online service that year - in a major move taking the media company away from the traditional satellite and cable operators.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the company had not yet decided where it would distribute superhero films films from Marvel Studios and movies from "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm after 2019.

Marvel and Lucasfilm are both owned by Disney.

Netflix is still in discussions with Disney about retaining rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters.

Disney, which is behind hits such as The Lion King and Frozen, wants to bypass distributors and directly connect with viewers.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us