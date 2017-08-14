Netflix, the popular video streaming service, wants to keep the famous Marvel and Star Wars films of the Walt Disney, which itself is launching into the online sphere.

Right now, the Disney films which leave theaters are run by Netflix in the US.

Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with fresh releases in 2019.

It will start putting the movies on the new Disney-branded online service that year - in a major move taking the media company away from the traditional satellite and cable operators.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the company had not yet decided where it would distribute superhero films films from Marvel Studios and movies from "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm after 2019.

Marvel and Lucasfilm are both owned by Disney.

Netflix is still in discussions with Disney about retaining rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters.

Disney, which is behind hits such as The Lion King and Frozen, wants to bypass distributors and directly connect with viewers.