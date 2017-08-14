WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugees receive mixed reception in Italy
More than 600,000 refugees and other migrants have reached Italy from Libya since 2014.
The Italian interior ministry said 11,193 new arrivals had been registered in July, compared with 23,552 in July 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Thousands of refugees risk their lives every year to cross the Mediterranean Sea and reach Europe. But for many, the painful journey does not always end when the come ashore.

Many who arrive alone find it difficult to navigate the unfamiliar, complicated hurdles in the way of being granted asylum.

Looking to bridge the gap is a volunteer-run Italian collective called Baobab that helps migrants and refugees who are waiting for a response from the Italian state or want to travel to other parts of Europe.

TRT World's Abubakr Al-Shamahi reports from Rome.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
